ELYSBURG — The mobile 9/11 Never Forgot Exhibit will be featured at the 100th celebration of the All Home Days at the Ralpho Township Community Park.
The Stephen Siller Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will be open Saturday, Aug 31, Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 2, from 1 to 7 p.m. each day in conjunction with All Home Days 100th Celebration. The exhibit is free to all.
NYC firefighter Stephen Siller ran in full gear to get to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, where he died. He had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word of the first plane hitting the Twin Towers over his scanner. Upon hearing the news, he returned to Squad 1 to get his gear and drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 pounds of gear to his back and ran through the tunnel to the Twin Towers.
The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,000 square foot exhibit, is a tool to further educate citizens throughout the country about the events Sept. 11, 2001. The memorial provides interactive education, including artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, and recordings of first responder radio transmissions. Interactive guided tours are carried out by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.
Starting around noon Aug. 30, just North of Lewisburg the Mobile Exhibit (tractor-trailer) escorted by Emergency Apparatus, Police, and other groups such as Motorcycles and Jeeps, who have expressed interest in giving the Exhibit a welcome to the area. The escorted truck will travel south to Shamokin Dam to Front Street Sunbury, Water Street Northumberland, Route 11 in Point Township towards Danville. In Danville, it will travel Walnut Street (Route 11) towards Bloomsburg. Staying on Main Street Bloomsburg to East Street towards River Hill (Route 487). Once in Catawissa it will proceed to Mill Street staying on 487 towards Elysburg. Traveling Route 54 towards Mount Carmel to Route 61. In Mount Carmel, it will proceed on East Avenue to Market Street, turn at the Anthracite Fire Co. on West Third Street. It will continue towards Route 54 (Strong Connector) back to route 61 in Strong and follow Route 61 towards Kulpmont, Coal Township, Shamokin (Independence Street) back to Route 487 to All Home Day Grounds.