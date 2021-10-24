A near century-old Ford Model T fitted with a wooden body manufactured in Mifflinburg returned “home” this week.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum accepted the donation of the 1926 model station wagon last week from Lawrence Samartin, a Texas man who came to believe the car belonged in Union County.
Four volunteers cautiously rolled the classic car out of the trailer that hauled it some 1,600-plus miles, with a fifth volunteer steering from behind the wheel. One of the delivery drivers jumped in to help as it was pushed into the museum repository where it will remain on display for museum visitors to enjoy.
“It was manufactured right where the Rusty Rail is located at the Mifflinburg Body Co.,” said Eva Linke, museum board member. “They started making buggies and sleighs and transformed into making cars and trucks, so it’s actually a Ford Model T (chassis) and engine with a made-in-Mifflinburg wooden body.”
“It’s an amazing donation,” Linke said.
As described by Samartin, the Model T was an amazing car to own and drive, too.
“I wanted to buy something that would fit my whole family,” Samartin said. “I sort of fell in love with it.”
He bought it in 1987 while visiting his brother in Massachusetts and had it shipped to Texas. He used it for drives with his wife and four children and was careful to keep up with its maintenance.
They toured the Dallas-Fort Worth area with other Model T owners, rode in Independence Day parades and took casual rides at Christmastime, festive lights carefully hung around the cab. Samartin once had it shipped to the Detroit area where he drove it to the Ford museum in Greenfield Village.
Driving through Southlake, Texas, after sundown, before its residential development boomed, the headlamps hardly illuminated the roadway. They passed through farmland for miles.
“You thought you were back in 1926. It’s like you went back in time,” Samartin said.
Mifflinburg Body Co. evolved as the transportation industry did. Mifflinburg was known as Buggytown, USA, growing into one of the preeminent manufacturing towns for buggies and carriages. The advent of the automobile shifted consumers away from horse-and-buggy. The town had to adapt, with Mifflinburg Body Co. growing out of the buggy business and becoming a major employer in the area.
Samartin called his old Model T the premier station wagon to own in the 1920s, largely because of the craftsmanship and style of the wooden body. At that time, buyers could order custom bodies for the Model T built by companies like Mifflinburg Body Co.
“All the parts were handmade. Different people built the whole thing,” Samartin said.
Now 80 years old, hauling and maintaining the vehicle became somewhat of a burden. It was time to move on from the vehicle. Samartin first looked to sell the car. Without any serious takers, and with serious reservations of selling it to someone who might modify it, Samartin came upon the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum online. He offered to sell it to the nonprofit.
“We were not in a position to make a purchase. We were hoping to write for some grant money but COVID made it more difficult,” Linke said. “Larry called me in August and he said, “Eva, the car belongs back at its home in Mifflinburg. I’m going to give you the car.’”
“I thought what the heck, I think I’m just going to donate it,” Samartin said. “I’m really happy about that. It’s back where it belongs.”
It’s now in the care of a group of people as passionate about its origins as Samartin. Leonard Manbeck, also a museum board member, seems a kindred spirit of Samartin. Like the car’s former owner, Manbeck is intimately familiar with the Model T’s workings and he’s greatly appreciative of this particular model’s beginnings in Mifflinburg.
Manbeck circled the vehicle after it was put at rest inside the museum showroom. He explained how the vehicle’s three pedals work and how the gas was controlled by a lever on the steering column. He told of how the tank is under the driver’s seat; how the transmission oil and engine oil were one and the same; how the windshield opens for early 20th Century air-conditioning.
“The chassis would have been sent by rail on flatbed rail cars and unloaded at the factory. All of this,” Manbeck said of the wooden body, “would have been made here.”
Manbeck’s words were practically the same as Samartin, even if the two were separated by 1,600-plus miles. Their appreciation, just like Linke, seems the same, too. Maybe they’ll all get to talk about the Model T in person together one day. Samartin said he has a brother living in Pennsylvania and hopes to visit next spring and take a ride to the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum while in the Keystone State.
The vehicle is now on display for museum visitors. Learn more about the museum at www.buggymuseum.org.