SELINSGROVE — A Bloomsburg-based modular building manufacturer has moved out of Monroe Township.
Jon Stouffer, vice president of Modular Steel Systems, said the loss of anticipated business prompted the company to vacate 195 Airport Road and focus on its Bloomsburg site.
"We took the (Airport Road) space because we expected large contracts. One was postponed and one we're not getting," said Stouffer, who anticipated hiring about 40 workers.
Modular Steel Systems began leasing a 50,000-square-foot warehouse owned by developer Robert Grayston in January.
"We've been here a year and haven't built anything," said Stouffer of the decision to end the lease.
Grayston said the property "is going back on the market."
Despite the loss of anticipated business contracts, Stouffer said the company that builds modular homes, hotels and dormitories continues to grow.
"We will be expanding our Bloomsburg plant" by 30,000 square feet, he said.