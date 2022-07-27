Lewisburg resident Mike Molesevich, who previously announced a write-in candidacy to run for Congress in the redrawn 15th District, has been certified by the Department of State as the Democratic candidate to challenge Glenn Thompson in the fall.
Molesevich has previously served as Mayor of Lewisburg and on the borough's council. He grew up in Mount Carmel. He ran for Congress in 2016 in the 10th Congressional District and lost to Tom Marino.
“I am running for the new PA 15th Congressional District to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; and to hold elected officials accountable who do not uphold their oath while in elected office," Molesevich said. "My goal is to represent the mutual, common and public interests of the citizens and resources of rural PA and the new 15th Congressional District. Not private interests. Not special interests. The interests of We The People.”
Molesevich will face Republican incumbent Glenn Thompson in the 15th District. Thompson has been a Congressman since 2009 but will represent Snyder and Union counties for the first time. He formerly represented the 5th District, but has represented the 15 District since 2019.
The redesigned 15th District covers a large swath of northern and Central Pennsylvania, extending from Snyder County to Tioga County, splitting Lycoming County, and then west through Centre and Clearfield counties and to Clarion county, while spreading across the northern border from Tioga to Warren counties. The district covers all or parts of 18 counties.
He earned degrees in environmental science from Juniata College and Bucknell University. He then became a small business owner, environmental consultant and contractor, where he said he has been assisting businesses, industries, and homeowners with energy and environmental matters for over 40 years in rural Pennsylvania. As part of work, Molesevich said he has helped clean numerous properties damaged by leaking underground petroleum tanks as well as other projects and takes great pride in helping protect rural communities.
In a release announcing his candidacy, Molesevich said he will put an emphasis on preserving rural hospitals. "More than 800 rural hospitals, over 40% of all rural hospitals in the USA, run the risk of closing in the near term," he said. "Most of these small, rural hospitals are located in isolated areas; additional hospital closures in rural Pennsylvania will do real harm to our families."
In challenging Thompson, Molesevich cited Thompson's vote against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Molsevich said injected $18 billion in federal investment to upgrade Pennsylvania’s roads, ports, bridges, freight rail, airports, and broadband.
"The incumbent voted against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. I would have proudly supported it," he said. "My opponent’s vote against the infrastructure bill was not in the best interests of Pennsylvania, or the United States. It is time to put our country first and get rid of petty partisan politics.”
“Thompson also voted against helping working families with fuel prices. My opponent voted against the Consumer Fuel Gouging Prevention Act, which recently passed the House. Once again, the incumbent Representative’s vote was not good for Pennsylvania.”