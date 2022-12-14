Megan Swartz, 33, of Milton, heard about the Here. For Good. program for the first time this year from a friend and the Salvation Army.
Swartz has two children, an 11-year-old daughter and 6-year-old stepdaughter, and said the best gift for her would be to give them the things they want.
Her 11-year-old said she wanted “a hat with flappy ears, perfume, new clothes and new shoes,” Swartz said. Her stepdaughter requested “Barbies, clothes and dress-up stuff.”
Her children “love to color and craft stuff together.”
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.