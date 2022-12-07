Laura Lugo, 30, of West Milton, said she values time spent with her family most this holiday season and wants to focus on her three young children, ages 1, 2 and 7.
She first heard about the Here. For Good. program this year through the Salvation Army.
The most important part of the holidays for her is "being together and spending time as a family."
When asked what the kids would like for Christmas, she said they are thankful for anything they receive.
"They're thankful for anything, they just really enjoy opening presents," she said.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.