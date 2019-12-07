Victoria Mowry moved to Milton earlier this year to offer a better life for her 7-year-old son.
He has fit right in. He's doing well in school at Baugher Elementary and has already found a group of friends to hang out with.
"He's got a whole crew," the single mother said. "As soon as he wakes up, he's at my bedside asking if he can out and play with them."
It's a drastic change from their previous life in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Mowry said she was afraid to let him go outside. "It was really bad, I'd be worried he get shot, or see someone overdose on the street," she said. "So we moved up here. It's been terrific. He likes it a lot."
Her mother told her about the Needy Family Fund, the three-decade-old holiday program to benefit families in the need across the Susquehanna Valley. While she is working in Watsontown, being a mom with a stack of bills makes Christmas tough, so she reached out to the Salvation Army for help this year.
"I can't do a lot for him and I've heard they can help you," she said. "He's such a good kid and never asks for much."
She says her son is "all boy," and his Christmas list includes things that fit the bill.
"He's into remote control cars, he likes to build stuff, and plays with a lot of NERF guns," she said. "He also likes arts and crafts. He likes to sit down and color."
When asked what she wanted for Christmas, Mowry passed.
"I don't really do Christmas for me, I just want him to have a nice Christmas."
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.