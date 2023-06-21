“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”
— Ronald Reagan
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The 40th annual Pennsylvania State Girls’ Junior Championship was held at the Frosty Valley Country Club.
The championship, run by the Pennsylvania State Women’s Golf Association, featured some of the states’ top female junior golfers.
Jenna Rothermel, in a newspaper photo with her caddie, Tyler Brewington, during the first round of the tournament, was watching one of her iron shots.
Tory Steen, of Danville, was pictured walking to the green after hitting her approach shot on the third hole. Another photo showed her at the 18th green during the final round of the Pennsylvania State Girls Junior championship.
o
The Danville tennis team dominated the Susquehanna Valley League, winning the District 4 team title and finishing runner up in the state. The team was led by PIAA doubles qualifiers Keith and Sean Kopelcheck and Brian Maksimak and Andrew Meschter and coach Mary Rea Pipa.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Continental won over Lewisburg Legion 13-3 in the opening game of the “Danville Fast-pitch Invitational Tournament” at Metzger Field.
The firemen scored 13 unanswered runs to end the game in six innings. Continental had 10 hits off two Lewisburg pitchers, including a three-run double by Continental pitcher, Jeff Mensch, driving in three runs. Mensch also scored two to key the Continental win.
Alan Roth got Continental even in the bottom of the first inning with a three-run inside-the-park home run, Roth led the team offense with his homer and two singles. Don Seebold added two singles and Dwayne Heeter rapped a double.
o
Laura Little, 18, Danville RD 2, was named state Food Nutrition contest winner in the 1983 4-H National Awards Program. Laura received a paid trip to the National 4-H Congress in Chicago and was eligible to compete nationally for one of six $1,000 scholarships. Laura was chosen from over 100,000 youths.
o
A team from Danville won first place in the 17-and-under age group and placed fourth overall in the Triathalon held for the Danville Ronald McDonald House in Lewisburg. Members of the winning team were: Steve Baylor, runner; Keith Ikler and Ed Burkland, canoeists and Robert Ortmyer, bicyclist.
o
Daryn James fired his second straight no-hitter as CATV won over Merck 28-0 in a Danville Little League game halted after four innings due to the 15-run rule.
James struck out 11 and walked three as CATV raised its record to 15-0; he also had a home run and single. Other hitters were: Straughn Lumpkin, Barry Wood, Jeff Strausser and Jeff Rothermel.
The game following the CATV-Merck game played on that field was with Bob Hause limiting East End to six hits to lead Hawkins to a 20-5 win in a game also halted after five innings. He struck out 13 and walked seven. Jeff Heller led the Hawkins offense with two hits. Joe Schlagel added a triple.
o
“Yake” Dailey, of Riverside, was in a newspaper photo purchasing a brownie from Kevin Crossley, 13, Danville, of Boy Scout Troop 30, at curbside market. The Scouts’ bake sale was to finance a summer raft trip project.
o
Life Flight, Geisinger Medical Center’s critical care helicopter transport system, celebrated its 1,000th flight on June 14.
That landmark flight transported a seriously ill patient from Lewisburg to the medical center. Over 35 percent of Life Flight’s calls in the previous year were for trauma cases.
(A new Life Flight helicopter, a German-made BK 117, to replace the Alouette III currently in use, with new additions, keeping all engine parts on top of the aircraft, leaving more room inside for emergency personnel, would be delivered to Geisinger Medical Center in July.)
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Mike Baylor picked up some candy and five prize points for guessing the secret word, “cheerful,” at the Ma-Ho-Tow Playground.
The Lucky Number popsicle winner was Greg Wertman, who got three points.
Contest winners were croquet: Mary Hoffman, Eddie Mordan and Roy Barnhart; walk: Laura Weaver, Sue Krum and Francis Woods; Midway Bowling: Ray Snyder, Robby Riley and Mary Hoffman; stilt walk: Laura Weaver, Sue Krum and Keith Whitenight; shuffleboard: Roy Barnhart, Mary Hoffman and Alberta Wargo; tunnel ball: Keith Whtenight, Sue Krum and Howard Barnhart.
All of the winners received candy and points.
o
Five, “River Rats” as they called themselves, were pictured in the local newspaper, arriving in Danville after completing a long river journey from New York state via boat. Boys pictured were: Tom Bender, Danny Van, Marty Kester, Dick Voelcker and Kev McCoy.
They termed the trip, “quite an experience.”
A sixth member of the party, Bill Leighow, was absent from the photo. The boys took most of their food with them and stopped only for a few items; people were very friendly wherever they stopped.
o
Army PVT. Donald R. Hummer, 25, whose wife, Mary Ellen, lived in Danville, completed the 15-week radio teletype operation course at the Southeastern Signal School, Fort Gordon, Ga., late in May. Hummer entered the Army the previous December and completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. He graduated from Danville High in 1955.
Danville Boys and Girls Band returned to Danville from the annual Pennsylvania Laurel Festival at Wellsboro with a big award. The Boys and Girls Band was selected as the top band in the special awards category receiving $100 for the honor.
The two hour parade, in which the band took part, comprised 40 floats and decorated automobiles bearing the 70 queen candidates and other marching units. An estimated 50,000 people jammed the streets to view the parade.
o
Fresh Air children came to town and a large delegation of Danville and area residents were on hand to meet the bus. Those greeting children were: Mr. and Mrs. Jay F. Livziey, who sponsored a child from New York for the past several years. The children are from the crowded areas of New York City and sponsored on this trip through a fund organized and operated by the New York Herald Tribune. This group stayed with sponsors for two weeks and was followed by another contingent.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Frank Wysocki and William Bailey, graduates of the DHS class of 1948, would continue their athletic endeavors at college.
Wysocki, who captained the championship DHS football team, was accepted at the Naval Academy’s preparatory School. Bailey, a three-sport star, would attend Gettysburg College.
Wysocki, standout lineman for the Ironmen, ranked with some of the best grid players graduated from DHS.
Bailey, known throughout the area for his passing arm on the gridiron, was also a capable runner, leading the Danville backs in scoring on the basketball court and was named to the coaches’ All-Star team plus the All-Star BSTC Tournament team.
o
Sandbox contests were held at the Ferry Street Playground with many children competing.
First prize in group one went to Mickey McIndoe, with the second prize going to Roland Reedy.
In the second group, first prize was awarded to Robert Lane for his creation of “Alcatraz.” Second prize went to Beverly Purpur for “Summer Home” and third prize went to Eugene Hurley for his creation of “Penitentiary.”
Mable Weaver won first prize in a glass hunt contest while Ed Dailey, Peggy Jenkins and Beverly Ritter won first, second and third places respectively in a sandbox contest.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.