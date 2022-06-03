LEWISBURG — Moms Demand Action, a grassroots organization advocating for measures against gun violence, came to CommUnity Zone’s headquarters on Friday to spread the word about gun safety.
Mary Markle, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action, said she did not feel hopeless amid the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
“Sometimes it’s baby steps. It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” said Markle.
She was not shocked but surprised by the recent shooting.
“Can we really be surprised by this anymore?” she said. She said Moms Demand Action receives support from people they might consider unlikely to support their cause, including National Rifle Association members.
The local chapter began in 2016 and has a core base of 50 volunteers.
She said kids are not numb but aware. She said the younger generation is prepared to step up to the plate.
Toni Niles, group leader for the local chapter, said people do not have to live like this.
“This is a choice. We can choose different,” said Niles, of Selinsgrove. She has been involved since 2017. She became more aware about gun violence while pregnant with her oldest child.
“All gun violence is tragic and preventable. There’s a certain level of innocence in an elementary school you can just stand by and let it go unanswered,” she said. “Moms Demand Action is not anti-Second Amendment. We are trying to find common ground.”
She said more guns is not the answer.
“We tried that approach. It’s not working,” Niles said. “Unless people are voted out, they simply wait it out. At the end of the the day, we’re not going anywhere.”
She said Lewisburg has survivors of the Virginia Tech and Columbine shootings.
“When you come to Lewisburg, you think all of that happened so far away from you,” Niles said.
Erin Wust-Brown was a high school teacher in Columbine, Colorado, until 1999. She said there is more common ground than what is advertised.
Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 students and one teacher at Columbine on April 20, 1999.
Wust-Brown was on maternity leave that day. She was planning to take her newborn to school but went to the mall instead where she learned of shooting. Her husband thought she was at the school during.
She did not know the Columbine shooters but knew students who died in the massacre.
“My daughter was four weeks old when the shooting happened,” she said. “I don’t remember a lot about that time frame.”
The shooting “definitely” impacted her decision to leave Columbine. She said she was traumatized by it.
“Everyone said it was not a healthy place. The trauma it brought to my life is so immense. Weather you were hiding in a room or watching it on tv, if you had a connection, it doesn’t go away,” she said. “Some people pull out of it, and some don’t. I don’t think people realize how much it affects others.”
One of her former students, Laura Farber, produced the movie “We are Columbine.”
She noted similarities of the Columbine and Uvalde shootings. She said law enforcement waited hours to enter both schools. She never spoke, she said, to another teacher who thinks guns in school is the correct course of action.
“People who say guns in school is the answer are impractical,” Wust-Brown said. “They just need to talk to teachers. The bottom line is I could not shoot a student.”
She said legislators listen to her because of experiences at Columbine but few do anything.
Wust-Brown said Moms Demand Action has been helpful in her healing process and felt a responsibility to tell her story.
“It gives you a place to turn your anger or helplessness into action,” she added. “Moms Demand Action is an all-inclusive group dedicated to doing what we can to end gun violence.”
Mayor Kendy Alvarez issued a proclamation during the event declaring the first Friday in June to be Gun Violence Awareness Day in Lewisburg.
“Gun violence prevention is more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate gun violence with more than two years of increased gun sales, increased calls to suicide and domestic violence hotlines, and an increase in city gun violence,” read Alvarez’s proclamation.
Pennsylvania has the thirty-first highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S. with an average of 1,628 gun deaths every year.
Alvarez said support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns out of the hands of children and away from people with “dangerous histories.”
Mayors of Sunbury, Northumberland, and Selinsgrove issued similar proclamations.