LEWISBURG — A Central Pennsylvania chapter, based in Union County, of the Moms for Liberty group was established to pursue accountability in local government and school districts. Two mothers, each former school board members, launched the national group in January 2021 to bolster parental rights, according to the website, www.momsforliberty.org.
There are 154 chapters in 32 states, the website shows.
“Although we already had an active group of involved residents who were serious about school issues, we decided that being part of a national group would assist in establishing ourselves as an organization who wants to do more than just hammer the school board about CRT and masks. We want our children and community to be proud of where we live, and the schools they graduate from,” Carl Emery, chapter chair of Moms for Liberty, Union County, said in a release.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO