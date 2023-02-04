With athletes across the Valley inking national letters of intent to officially sign on with their colleges of choice last week, Southern Columbia junior Katie Moncavage also put down a potentially future-altering signature on Friday.
The Southern Columbia state track & field champion became the first athlete in the region to ink a name, image & likeness deal, signing on with custom apparel company Triple Play in Danville.
In December, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association approved a NIL policy on a 25-4 vote. Pennsylvania became the 21st state to allow student-athletes to general money through endorsements. The measure falls in line with the NCAA opening the door for college athletes in 2021, which led to an explosion of NIL deals across many sports.
"It wasn't something I really had considered," Moncavage said Friday night in the Danville shop. "I have seen other people online do it, but I didn't think it would be something that I would do. It's usually people who are like celebrities. I am excited about this opportunity. I am glad to get the chance."
According to Moncavage and Triple Play Owner Jim Burns, the deal came together quickly. Burns said he reached out over social media, the family and officials at Triple Play met to discuss some logistics and they finalized the deal Friday.
"We were in the process of looking into NIL and we just started looking around the area," Burns said. "We were looking for something unique. In this area, everybody thinks about football. We wanted something different. We looked around and found this athlete at Southern Columbia who is running track and winning state championships. We said, 'Hey, that's the person we want right there.'"
Moncavage, the daughter of Ray and Christi Moncavage, won the PIAA 2A state title in the 800 as a sophomore last spring at the state track & field championships. She has won state medals at the state cross-country championships in each of the last two years — including a fourth-place finish in November — and has won consecutive District 4 titles in cross country.
"The whole point is to show these athletes that local businesses and the local area care," Burns said. "We hope this is just the start of this. We'd like to build this out locally, then maybe stretch to other parts of the state."
Katie Moncavage said her coaches at Southern are familiar with Burns and Triple Play, which opened the door to the relationship. Ray Moncavage said the family quickly gained a familiarity with the company.
"They want to give back to the kids and to the community," Ray Moncavage said. "It's cool they chose her to be part of this. Football gets a lot of attention, so it's cool they went in this direction. We all felt very comfortable with each other right away.
"They are good people, good owners," he said. "They understand she is still a kid, still a student and they don't want to interfere with all that."
"These high-level athletes are so busy training and competing, they don't have time for jobs like a lot of others," Burns said. "This is a way to do both."
What's it means
Moncavage will wear some Triple Play gear while warming up for meets and do some promotions using her social media following. Friday night, Triple Play's Facebook page featured the deal. Her contract pays her a percent of Triple Play sales, Burns said.
According to the PIAA policy, student-athletes are prohibited from endorsing certain products, including tobacco and electronic smoking products and devices, opioids and prescription pharmaceuticals, weapons, firearms and ammunition, among others. Athletes are also prohibited from wearing logos of NIL partners during team activities and cannot reference any PIAA member school within NIL activities.
Student-athletes can't use school logos in their endorsements. School colors are a little more tricky, particularly for a school like Southern which uses common colors black and gold.
"The rules are very vague, but the big thing is you can't represent a school logo," Burns said. "The colors are up in the air, we're going to see how that works out."
When contact was first made, Ray Moncavage said he did as much research on NIL deals as he could. He also talked to school officials at Southern Columbia, including coaches and school administrators to make the deal was properly done.
"Nobody knows much about it in the area, but through all the research and discussions, we figured out what we could do," he said. "It's been going since last year, so there is some precedent."
Business start
Katie Moncavage said she plans to run in college, probably both track and cross-country. She has already taken a visit to Penn State, and plans to visit Pittsburgh while acknowledging she is very early in the process.
Her father said this initial NIL deal could help in that college decision.
"It's a cool opportunity," he said. "She is interested in going into business in college and this is a good opportunity to learn about the real world. It presents a chance to get some exposure."
It sounds like the Moncavages on the right path. Courtney Altemus is the managing partner and founder of Advance, a company that provides NIL education for several NCAA member schools and conferences, and now the PIAA.
"The key is getting educated," she said. Altemus, who spent nearly 25 years working on Wall Street, often advises parents and athletes to pump the breaks before jumping into deals without understanding all they entail.
"What I say to everybody," she said, "is that there's no deal at this point in their lives that is more important than school or their sport. There's no deal that is going to positively impact them for the rest of their lives that they could miss out on. ... Practicing slowing down are big things we talk about."
Tribune News Service contributed to this article.