Monroe Township officials continue to work on ways to limit abuse of the municipal recycling and composting facilities while keeping the service available to residents.
At Supervisor Ryan Mack's suggestion, the board agreed to have township secretary Stephanie McKinney and road supervisor Terry Conrad seek cost estimates for a gate and surveillance equipment to help monitor the facilities at the municipal building.
Limiting use of the recycling and compost center to township residents has been an increasing concern as other Snyder County municipalities, including Freeburg, have closed or restricted the use of their facilities.
Conrad said it has become a more pressing problem not only due to a larger number of users, but due to individuals and commercial haulers dumping large amounts of tree wood, brush and unacceptable items, such as tree roots.
Mack suggested that the supervisors could form a committee to come up with a plan once cost estimates for surveillance cameras and gates is obtained.