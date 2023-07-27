SELINSGROVE — Monroe Township supervisors are reviewing plans for a new or renovated maintenance garage that could cost as much as $742,500.
"Sticker shock," said supervisor Ryan Mack after hearing the cost estimates from Sunbury architect Rocky Baer of Strosser Baer Architects.
Baer gave the supervisors a look at a couple of options for the building on Tuesday, which includes all other related expenses such as permits and removing an existing structure.
Renovating the existing 6,020-square-foot building off Park Road and building a 3,015 square-feet addition would cost an estimated $674,000.
Building a new 7,400-square-foot building on the existing site or nearby would cost about $742,500, Baer said.
