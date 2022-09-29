MILTON — A Montandon man faces 37 felony charges of sexual abuse of children after a state police internet crimes against children task force unit said he had illegal images on his computer.
Travis Gower, 31, of Delaney Street, was arrested Wednesday and appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl before being sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash.
State police say they received a cyber tip, and after an investigation, served a search warrant at a home in Montandon where they encountered Gower, police said.
Information for the search warrant was provided from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which also included the app Snapchat, according to troopers.
Gower answered the door, allegedly spoke with troopers and told police he found the images on different platforms on the Internet. He also allegedly told police that he would download the images and view them while he was under the influence of drugs, according to court documents.
Troopers said an onscreen preview of the electronics found in the home was performed and found a search term, “little girls, little boys underage,” according to court documents.
Gower was placed under arrest and taken before Diehl on the charges.
Gower will now await a preliminary hearing on the charges.