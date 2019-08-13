WINFIELD — A Montandon man confessed to committing a storage unit burglary in Union County in which an estimated $9,510 in possessions were stolen from the victim, according to state police.
Richard D. Derr, 26, told investigators he committed the burglary around April during an interview about another storage unit burglary in Northumberland County, Trooper Kaitlyn Derrick, state police at Milton, wrote in arrest papers.
Derr stole collectibles and other items including Tonka toys, baseball cards, Sports Illustrated magazines and sporting and military equipment, according to arrest papers.
The possessions belonged to Edwin Ney, who rented a unit at Winfield Storage Units in Union Township. Ney claimed ownership of multiple items photographed after being seized from Derr’s residence, arrest papers state.
Ney reported the theft in July after visiting the storage unit. He told state police the storage unit owners had contacted him in April to notify him that the lock on his unit was missing and was replaced.
Derrick charged Derr with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, all of which are felony counts. Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Derr and ordered he be held on $10,000 cash bail in Union County Prison, Lewisburg. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 3.
Twelve felony counts including burglary filed in Northumberland County by state police at Milton for thefts in Delaware Township are pending in county court, according to the online criminal docket system.