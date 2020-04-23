Hannah Walter arrived this week in New York City as a licensed practical nurse on assignment at a nursing home to provide COVID-19 relief.
The 24-year-old Montandon woman felt compelled to leave her job at Nottingham Village in Northumberland to provide her skills in a city where more than 130,000 people have tested positive and more than 14,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus. Walter, a 2014 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and graduate of the Central Susquehanna LPN Center in Lewisburg, is on the front lines through Milestone Staffing Solutions, based in Harrisburg.
"I was told they were desperate, and it's been cycling in my head for a few weeks," said Walter by phone from New York City. "It's a small amount of what I can do to help. There are so many sick people here and the streets are empty. It's a virus we have no idea about, and it's scary, but when you work in health care, you put yourself at risk every day."
Walter received word that she was allowed to forfeit her contract with Nottingham Village on April 15, she learned on April 17 that she was leaving for NYC and her first day of orientation was on Monday. She started treating patients on Tuesday at a nursing home in downtown Harlem that's been transformed into a secondary medical site for patients because hospitals are overwhelmed.
She and four nursing assistants had 36 patients Tuesday night, 20 of which were positive for COVID-19. There are five floors with approximately 40 residents on each floor. These patients are "very, very sick. Most of them are on oxygen," she said.
"Before COVID-19, it was a regular nursing home, now we are filled with COVID-19 patients. They are too sick to go home," Walter said.
She will likely be working approximately 12 hours a day for six days a week, she said.
Her uniform consists of a surgical gown to protect her clothing, an N-95 respirator mask and a face shield. She gets one N-95 a week, and the face shield and gown are kept for the entirety of her stay. Plastic disposable gowns cover their surgical gown when entering an isolation room, she said.
She said she was told the nursing home had bodies stored in one of the rooms until a refrigerated truck could come to pick them up. The streets and highways are empty, law enforcement are patrolling everywhere and police officers are stopping people when they don't appear to have a legitimate reason to be out, she said.
Hannah's mother, Dana Walter, of Milton, said she originally questioned her daughter's decision, but eventually came around. She thought about her son who came back wounded from Afghanistan and how she never questioned his decision to join the military.
"I was very worried for her to go," Dana Walter said. "Hannah has always been very caring. I know she has the kind of heart to help people. I am very proud of her. I didn't want her to leave thinking I was mad or angry. I'm not, I'm scared. There's so much unknown about the virus."
Walter said she plans to send care packages for her daughter just like she did with her son while he was overseas. She recently purchased an adult coloring book, colored pencils, gums and cleaning supplies to send to her.
Hannah Walter said she is staying in a hotel in Manhattan near the World Trade Center. She has found other Valley residents who worked as prison guards in the federal prison system who went to NYC to provide relief as well.
She encouraged people to listen to health officials about COVID-19.
"It is a big deal," she said. "Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing."