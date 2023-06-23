SUNBURY — A Montandon caretaker will report to Northumberland County Jail next week after a county judge surprised the woman with the sentence for what police said was her role in mixing rodent poison and tobacco into the cigarettes of an elderly couple from West Chillisquaque Township nearly four years ago.
On Friday, in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones, Tina Marie Young, 41, was sentenced to up to five years in jail but said the woman was eligible for immediate parole.
Young pleaded guilty across three consolidated cases to three felony counts: criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, forgery and access device fraud.
The victims, Cheryl and Albert Mench, have since died due to unrelated causes.
Young's attorney, Kyle Rude, of Williamsport, told the judge he believed his client was going to be released after sentencing and begin serving her parole and probation.
Jones listened and said Young must report to jail, and then she could apply for immediate parole.
Young wept as Jones delivered the sentence.
Young pleaded guilty to putting rodent poison to cause serious bodily injury to Cheryl Mench on June 13, 2019, forging a check on June 5, 2019, and taking money from the woman’s account between Aug. 23 and May 30, 2019. Cheryl Mench was 73 and Albert Mench was 80 at the time of the incident.
The victims told troopers on June 14, 2019, that Young, their in-home health assistant, forged the couple’s signatures and cashed a check in the amount of $2,500. When confronted, Young asked the woman not to press charges and she would pay them back, police said.
Police said Young also used the couple’s bank card to pay for $1,482 in cellphone bills, car insurance, a mobile storage unit, items at Walmart and Weis and a plane ticket for her daughter to fly from Florida to Williamsport.
Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden represented the commonwealth in the case.