SUNBURY — A caretaker pleaded guilty on Tuesday to mixing rodent poison and tobacco into the cigarettes of an elderly couple from West Chillisquaque Township.
On Tuesday in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones, Tina Marie Young, 41, of Montandon, pleaded guilty across three consolidated cases to three felony counts: criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, forgery and access device fraud. Cheryl and Albert Mench, the former of which Young had been a caretaker of since October 2018, have since died due to unrelated causes.
Young will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentence investigation. If sentenced to the maximum penalties, Young would serve up to 27 years in prison and pay up to $65,000 in total fines.
Young was originally facing two counts of felony attempted murder; seven felony charges of two counts of aggravated assault, forgery, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, two counts of access device fraud and identity theft; and four misdemeanor charges of two counts of reckless endangerment, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. The charges were amended on Tuesday to add felony criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault so Young could plead guilty to it.
Young pleaded guilty to putting rodent poison to cause serious bodily injury to Cheryl Mench on June 13, 2019, forging a check on June 5, 2019, and taking money from the woman's account between Aug. 23 and May 30, 2019. Cheryl Mench was 73 and Albert Mench was 80 at the time of the incident.
The victims told troopers on June 14, 2019, that Young, their in-home health assistant, forged the couple's signatures and cashed a check in the amount of $2,500. When confronted, Young asked the woman not to press charges and she would pay them back, police said.
Police said Young also used the couple's bank card to pay for $1,482 in cellphone bills, car insurance, a mobile storage unit, items at Walmart and Weis and a plane ticket for her daughter to fly from Florida to Williamsport.
Mench, in June 2021, testified that Young admitted to her that she forged the check in the amount of $2,500, asked her not to press charges and promised to pay the money back. Mench said Young often rolled cigarettes for her and her husband.
When Mench checked the cigarettes later, she testified that she found “something green” mixed in with the tobacco.
“I panicked,” she said in her testimony.
Young is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.
Young is represented by defense attorney Kyle Rude, of Williamsport, and Public Defender Michael Suders, of Sunbury. Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden represents the commonwealth.