DEWART — A 56-year-old Montgomery man was killed Friday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a car on Route 405 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
State police at Milton said Kenneth S. Feaster was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 2:57 p.m. Friday.
Police said the car, operated by Shirley A. Grady, 87, of Watsontown, was traveling south on Route 405 before she attempted to turn left into a business just north of True Blue Road. Police said she turned her 2012 Nissan Altima directly into the path of Feaster, who was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Route 405.
Feaster was pronounced dead at the scene by the Northumberland County coroner. Grady was not injured. A passenger in Grady's car car, Lori A. Shaeffer, 55, of Watsontown, had a minor injury, police said. The investigation continues, police said.