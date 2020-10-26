A Montgomery man was killed in a crash Saturday night along Route 15 in Union County.
According to state police, Dave W. Hester, died at the scene of the crash near Old Mill Road in Gregg Township.
State Police report Hester, 70, was driving north on Route 15 around 7:42 p.m. when his 2006 Toyota Rav4 traveled into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason. A tractor-trailer driven by Howard Legg, 57, of Harrisburg, was traveling south on Route 15 and struck Hester's vehicle.
Legg was uninjured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts according to police.
Hester is the 13th person to be killed in a vehicle accident in the Valley this year. Saturday's crash was the third fatal crash on Route 15 since May 31.