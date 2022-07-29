More than 45 percent of counties nationally are seeing high community levels of COVID-19 — including 13 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its latest data released Friday.
In Pennsylvania, Montour County is one of 13 counties with high levels, while the other three Valley counties continue to see medium levels of the coronavirus. All four regional counties are seeing the same community transmission levels as last week.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Montour County has fluctuated between high and medium levels over the past month. Last week, the state Department of Health registered 46 new cases in the county, up two from the previous week and the most this month.
There were 30 Pennsylvania counties with medium COVID levels with the other 24 registering low levels, 14 fewer than a week ago.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up 10 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID were up 21 percent. The COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 7 percent for the second week in a row.
Nationally, there were 1,477 counties with high levels of COVID — about 46 percent — 1,143 with medium and 603 with low. Across the U.S., 18.7 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels. Over the past week, cases were up 4 percent nationally, deaths were down 1 percent and hospitalizations were up 2 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 17.4 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive. All four Valley counties had a slightly lower positive test rate: Montour County at 16.2 percent; Northumberland at 16.3; Snyder at 13.4 percent and Union at 13.6 percent. Only Warren County — at 7.9 percent — was seeing less than a 10 percent positive test rate across the state last week.