DANVILLE — Montour Area Recreation Commission is seeking volunteers for a countywide parks and trails cleanup on Saturday.
There are three locations scheduled for cleanup Saturday: Montour Preserve, Hess Recreation Area and Washingtonville borough. The cleanup will be held unless thunderstorms or severe weather are forecasted. All volunteers will need to sign waivers to participate.
Volunteers at the Montour Preserve are asked to arrive to the Visitor’s Center parking lot by 8:50 a.m. for litter cleanup and collecting sticks off the garden and lawn. The cleanup is scheduled to end at 11 a.m. Bringing a leaf rake would be helpful, but not required.
The Hess Recreation Area litter cleanup is from 9-11 a.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Hess Field pavilion by 8:50 a.m.
Volunteers for Washingtonville borough are asked to arrive at DeLong Hall, 1129 3rd St., Danville, by 7:50 a.m. Tasks include tree planting, garden mulching, litter cleanup, garden wall creation and street/sidewalk cleanup. Bringing a garden rake would be helpful, but not required. Refreshments will be provided for volunteers at noon, when the event ends.
Volunteers should wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts that can get dirty and wet. Boots are suggested, open-toed shoes should not be worn. Please bring work gloves if you have them, otherwise a limited number of pairs will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis. Safety vests will be provided to any volunteer working near a roadway, who are required to be 18 and older. Necessary tools will be provided.
The event is being conducted in partnership with the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.
For more information, search “Montour Area Recreation Commission” on Facebook.