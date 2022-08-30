DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners at their Tuesday morning meeting approved a low bid of $243,561 by Midd State Paving LLC, of Middleburg, for a seven bridge maintenance program.
The seven bridges were not specifically identified.
First responders lauded
County Commissioner Ken Holdren started the meeting by lauding Emergency Services, the 911 call center and all first responders for going "above and beyond," during an incident on Aug. 13.
On Aug. 13, a vehicle drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser in Berwick for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people.
Days Inn sale
Commissioner Trevor Finn, referring to the sale of the abandoned Days Inn property, citied a court decision that meant "DRIVE, the conservator, should be able to proceed very soon with the sale of the property." They anticipate the sale taking up to 30 days.
"As a board, we are thrilled with the patience of DRIVE and the Liberty Group as we anxiously awaited the decision by the court," Holdren said. "We look forward to the change coming to that property."
Veteran Affairs
Finn noted that when the county's Veteran Affairs director and clerk both resigned, " we needed something to fill the void. We can't let our veterans go without services."
Greg Molter was approved as acting Veteran's Affairs Director, retroactive to July 18. High on Molter's agenda, he said, was better communication and cooperation between the county office and local veterans groups such as the American Legion.
In other business:
Diane Keefer was named to the CMSU Behavioral Health Advisory Board.
Commissioners authorized the issuance of a request for proposal for engineering services for the Iron Street Buyout.
Commissioners authorized applying for a $3.5 million grant to upgrade the HVAC system in the government building.
Two street events were awarded $7,500 each in grants, the Danville Heritage Festival and the Fall Arts and Crafts Festival.