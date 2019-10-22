DANVILLE — Montour County's commissioners approved a 2 percent increase in the hotel tax to be directed to the Montour Area Recreation Commission to fund programs and maintenance of the Montour Preserve and trails and parks operations on a long-term basis.
The commissioners approved the increase Tuesday from 3 to 5 percent in the tax collected from people who stay in motels and hotels in the county. The increase goes into effect Jan. 1.
Voting in favor of the resolution and a memorandum of understanding with the recreation commission and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, which administers the tax, were Commissioners Vice Chairman Dan Hartman and Commissioner Trevor Finn. Chairman Ken Holdren was absent.
Grants and contributions for the preserve are set to expire in September 2020.
Commission Director Bob Stoudt said the hotel tax should bring in $167,000 a year which amounts to nearly three-quarters of the commission's budget for the preserve, trails and parks it maintains.
He said the action by the commissioners and the visitor's bureau board, from last week, demonstrates support that he hopes will result in other contributions.
"This is a change in the game to demonstrate support," he said.
Visitors Bureau Executive Director Otto Kurecian said he was excited about the preserve being able to maintain itself and the recreation commission to maintain its trails and parks. "It's critical and opens the door to added parties to step forward to provide funds," he said.
The recreation commission board will act on the memorandum of understanding at its meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in the county human services building.
Stoudt said the recreation commission will finish its fifth year of leasing the preserve from Talen Energy, which owns the preserve and nearby coal-fired power plant, Sept. 30, 2020. Currently the commission has a one-year year lease for the preserve with Stoudt saying "stay tuned" if the length of the agreement may change.
When Holdren previously announced the plan to use the hotel tax for recreation, he said Montour modeled it after Union County's action to increase its hotel tax to 5 percent to fund the Union County Trail Authority. Union County, the trail authority and Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau entered into that agreement.
In addition to holding recreational programs at the preserve and maintaining much of the preserve, the recreation commission maintains Hess Field, the North Branch Canal Trail, Hopewell Park and organizes special events and programs.