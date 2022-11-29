DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners approved a 2023 tentative budget of $10.164 million, with no tax increase, said Commissioner Ken Holdren at Tuesday's meeting.
The total expenditures show "about a 6 percent increase over the prior year," Holdren said.
The major line items driving the increase are the 2023 salary increase of about 5 percent, which is $219,000. There are also a couple of big capital lines for next year, Holdren said, "including IT Capital, $115,000, representing two different projects such as connecting county buildings within a Wide Area Network, for $65,000, and replacing 10 year-old switches, as part of the network. That takes up the $115,000."
Other areas contributing to the increase include employee health insurance and retirement funding.
To avoid raising taxes, Holdren said, "we are going to use $365,000 of our operating reserve to balance the budget. We think it is important to protect our tax payers by using some of our operating reserves that we have accumulated over the years."
The tax millage will remain the same, at 4.0 mills for real estate.
Commissioners also passed a resolution, R-11-29-22 Act 57, which will allow tax collectors to waive penalties under certain circumstances. This is part of Act 57, which was passed in July 2022.
In other business two prison inmate housing agreements were approved, said Commissioner Trevor Finn. "First, an agreement with Columbia County, where the per diem for each prisoner is $60. Second, an inmate agreement with Clinton County was also approved at a per diem rate of $70 per day for each prisoner."
Three resignations were approved by commissioners: Allan Zollars, deputy coroner; Todd Bender, correctional officer; and Colleen McCollum, deputy prothonotary, deputy orphan's court, and clerk of courts.