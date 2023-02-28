DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners awarded a low-bid of $40,000 to AR Popple Trucking and Excavating for the demolition of three flood-prone dwellings in Anthony Township.
The three home addresses are 598 Preserve Rd., 4947 and 4949 Muncy Exchange Rd., all in Anthony Township.
Seven bids were received, including AR Popple. The other bids were as follows: Brdaric Excavating, $52,000; Sokol Inc., $57,856; Kreisher Construction LLC, $60,900; Mitchell Knorr Contracting, $890,338; Belles Property Management LLC, $81,150; and Ben Washington GC, $269,576.
In new business, commissioners approved a revision of their FFY 2020 Community Block Development Grant Program, moving $27,158 from DACC Bridge Entrance Reconstruction to DeLong Memorial Hall Modernization. That will bring the budget for the DeLong Hall Modernization from $89,092 to $116,250.
There will be a Senior Expo March 9 at the Montour County Administration Building, 435 East Front St. At that event, there will be free resources and support from a number of different attending agencies, information about community-based programs and assistance, and a cooking demo. Registration is not required.