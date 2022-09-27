DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners on Tuesday approved applications that would apportion $315,489 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to two separate projects.
In a final public meeting held prior to the regularly scheduled commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday morning, Melissa Matthews, representing SEDA-Council of Governments (administrators of the grant), said in her review of fiscal year 2022 that the total allocation of $315,489 would be divided as follows:
- Specific to Montour County: A farmhouse on Woodbine, in Montour County, $179,307, plus $39,000 in administrative fees to SEDA-COG
- Specific to Danville: Becker Street Reconstruction Project, $80,082 plus $17,100 to SEDA-COG for administration.
In both cases, specific applications would have to be made to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. This is the “action” item that was approved by commissioners at their regular public meeting.
During the public comment portion of the commisioner’s meeting, two representatives from the Geisinger Authority, Susan Kauwell, chair, and Timothy Fitgerald, Geisinger V.P., Treasury and financial systems, addressed commissioners on the activities of the authority.
Kauwell began by saying that “Geisinger Authority benefits the community by providing financing to qualifying charitable organizations that serve the community.”
Nonprofit organizations can borrow funds at lower interest rates by borrowing through the authority, she explained.
Over the course of its life, Fitzgerald added, the authority has helped finance Janet Weis Children’s Hospital renovations, the Henry Cancer Center, Pittston Healthplex, and the Shamokin Emergency Department room expansion.
The authority has also helped in financing 65 Forward Clinics, Primary Care Clinics, an MRI and CT Scanners, Fitzgerald said.