Montour County officials closed the courthouse and county offices to the public until further notice.
Members of the public can still drop off documents in the vestibule and deliveries from the Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are still being accepted, according to a report released Friday afternoon.
Court will remain open for essential services and county offices will remain staffed to accept calls.
The Montour County Food Bank, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday will go on as scheduled. However, those picking up food will not need to enter the Human Services building or leave their vehicles, according to the statement.
Disbursements will be made from the rear of the building. Traffic flow will be marked.
Individuals receiving home deliveries will continue to be served.
Registrations will be completed via phone. Call 570-271-3028. All other Human Services functions will be done by phone.
A directory of county offices follows:
Assessment: 570-271-3006
Children & Youth Services: 570-271-3050
Commissioners/Elections/Voter Registration: 570-271-3000
Magisterial District Court: 570-271-3022
Planning/Zoning: 570-271-3028
Prison: 570-271-3039
Probation: 570-271-3030
Prothonotary: 570-271-3011 (Marriage license and passport applications will not be processed.)
Register & Recorder: 570-271-3012 (Estates still by appointment only.)
Sheriff’s Office: 570-271-3020 (Applications for License to Carry Concealed Firearms will be accepted by mail only. The following must be included in the mailing: completed application, $20 check payable to the Montour County Sheriff’s Office, copy of a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license. Applicants will be contacted at a later date to complete the application process.)
Treasurer: 570-271-3016 (Dog, fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased online: Dog licenses — www.montourco.org. Click on Treasurer; Fishing licenses – www.pa.wildlifelicense.com; Hunting licenses – www.pgc.pa.gov.)
Veterans Affairs: 570-849-6033 (Appointments will be conducted by phone.)