DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn has been selected as the Democratic nominee for election to the state House seat in the 108th District.
The names of Finn, a resident of Danville, and the Republican nominee, Mike Stender, of Sunbury, will appear on the May 16 ballot for election to the House district seat formerly occupied by Lynda Schlegel Culver, who has since been elected to, and moved over to the state Senate.
Northumberland County Chairperson Leocadia Paliulis, said there was 100 percent participation from Democratic Committee members in an online vote, which concluded at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available