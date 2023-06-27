DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners approved a motion to award $30,000 to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Tuesday.
At MARC's meeting Monday night, Montour County Commissioner Dan Hartman said "lord-willing and the creek don't rise" the county commissioners would be awarding MARC the money at their meeting Tuesday.
Hartman followed through on his promise and made the motion to allocate the money to MARC on Tuesday.
Commissioner Ken Holdren added that the recreation commission would fall under an approved category for the funds.
"Parks and recreation is one of the approved uses for the funds we receive on an annual basis," he said.
Following the approval of the drilling fund allocation, Greg Molter, director of planning and zoning in Montour County, relayed an invitation he received from the Williamsport Vet Center to the commissioners.
The Williamsport Vet Center will host an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on July 27, at 49 East Fourth St., Suite 104.
According to the invitation, attendees can "share in recognizing service members, veterans and the families standing behind them everyday."
RSVP is not required, but is encouraged for planning purposes. To RSVP, call 570-327-5281.