DANVILLE — One woman is dead in the employee parking lot at Geisinger Medical Center and the suspect is at large, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.
Lynn said employees are being escorted in and out of the building.
The hospital has been on lockdown for at least an hour, according to witnesses at the scene. The first 911 call about the incident was at 5:23 p.m.
There is a heavy police presence on the hospital's campus, according to the reports.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.