DANVILLE — A Montour County was one of four that have received funding for agricultural projects through the First Industries Fund (FIF), Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. The projects, located in Blair, Lancaster, Montour and Schuylkill counties, will help existing farms expand their operations and bring in additional revenue.
“Our economy is fueled by the agriculture industry, and we will continue to invest in projects that spur growth in communities across the commonwealth,” said Wolf. “The First Industries Fund helps local farmers expand their operations and thrive. By supporting agricultural operations like these, we are making an investment in Pennsylvania’s future.”
In Montour County, Denis and Melissa Beachel, through the SEDA Council of Governments, were approved for a 15-year, $400,000 Pennsylvania Industry Development Authority (PIDA) loan to construct two 44,100-square-foot turkey barns on their property located at 175 Marr Road, Danville, Limestone Township. Each barn will have an 11,000-bird capacity and average 2.36 flocks per year. The total project cost is $1,850,000.