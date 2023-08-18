Deputy Sheriff William McKenna was unanimously chosen as the Republican nomination for Montour County sheriff this week, according to county Republican Committee Chairman David Ackley.
The committee held a special meeting Tuesday following current Sheriff Clair Heath's decision to take his name off the ballot for reelection this fall. Prior to the meeting, the committee accepted letters of intent and, on Tuesday, listened to a statement from McKenna, Ackley said.
The deputy said he was excited and grateful for the unanimous decision. "I hope to continue Sheriff Clair Heath and Ray Gerringer's mission and improve upon it," McKenna said. "I'd like to up the number of deputies and increase duties and responsibilities."
Ackley is very confident in the deputy's abilities to fulfill the role of Montour County sheriff, he said.
Heath also made a statement in support of McKenna.
"William has been employed by the sheriffs office since 2015 and is very knowledgeable of the duties and responsibilities that come with the job," he said. "It has been an honor to have served as Sheriff of Montour County and I am confident that McKenna will be able to serve the citizens of Montour County and this commonwealth well."
Heath's decision to withdraw from the election came after 33 years of service and recent health issues. "I had some recent health issues and just decided that after 33 years it was time to move on and pursue some things that I have always wanted to do," he said.
The sheriff said he plans to retire at the end of his term in January.