The Montour County Courthouse was built in 1871.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

DANVILLE — A jury of 12 women found a St. Louis man guilty this afternoon of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the September 2019 shooting death at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township.

The verdict followed a three-day trial in which David Downing, 35, was accused of an open count of criminal homicide in the death of Derrick Potts, 50, a New Brunswick, New Jersey, man who was temporarily living and working at the motel.

Downing also was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He also was found guilty of those charges.

The jurors had to decide if Downing was guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter or not guilty of any of the three.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

This is developing story. More details will be published when they become available.

