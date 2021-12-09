DANVILLE — A jury of 12 women found a St. Louis man guilty this afternoon of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the September 2019 shooting death at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township.
The verdict followed a three-day trial in which David Downing, 35, was accused of an open count of criminal homicide in the death of Derrick Potts, 50, a New Brunswick, New Jersey, man who was temporarily living and working at the motel.
Downing also was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He also was found guilty of those charges.
The jurors had to decide if Downing was guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter or not guilty of any of the three.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
This is developing story. More details will be published when they become available.