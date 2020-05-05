The Montour County Courthouse and most other county facilities will reopen to the public on a limited basis beginning Monday.
According to county commissioners, business will be done appointment only and limited to one visitor at a time per office. Visitors and delivery personnel will be required to wear masks while inside county buildings. Additionally, the temperature of anyone entering the buildings will be taken with no-touch thermometers. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be turned away.
Commissioner Chairman Kenneth Holdren said protocol for the “soft reopening” was finalized with other elected officials and department heads in anticipation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Friday that Montour County would be among 24 counties moved to “yellow” status easing pandemic-related restrictions effective May 8.
Only those with appointments will be admitted to county buildings. Backpacks will be prohibited and visitors are advised to “travel light,” said Holdren, bringing only items necessary for business related to their appointment.
According to the commissioners business that may require more than one person – such as a marriage license or passport application – arrangements will be made.
County officials are placing shields and sanitizers on counters in offices and a sanitizing station has been placed in the vestibule of the courthouse. Safe distancing practices of six feet will continue. The courthouse will be sanitized throughout the day.
A drop box system will remain in place for those not wanting to enter the courthouse.
County employees will be required to wear masks and take their temperature before coming into work each day.
While most services to the public will resume on May 11, the Sheriff’s Office has temporarily suspended taking passport photos. The Prison is the only County facility that will remain closed to the public.
The new measures will remain in effect through the end of May and be revisited at that time, barring Gov. Tom Wolf moving Montour, to a “green” status and removing all restrictions, Holdren said.
Appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A directory of office numbers follows:
Assessment/Tax Claim – 570-271-3006
Children and Youth Services – 570-271-3050
District Attorney – 570-271-3069
Elections– 570-271-3000
Emergency Management – 570-271-3045
Human Services – 570-271-3028
Planning/Zoning – 570-271-3029
Prison – 570-271-3038
Probation – 570-271-3030
Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts – 570-271-3010
Register and Recorder – 570-271-3012
Sheriff – 570-271-3020
Treasurer – 570-271-3016
Veterans Affairs – 570-271-3061
Victim Witness – 570-271-3070
Voter Registration – 570-271-3002
A phone directory can also be found on the County website.