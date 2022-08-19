DANVILLE — Sixty three of 67 Pennsylvania counties applied for a share of $45M in state funding for upcoming elections.
Montour County was one of the four that didn’t.
There are reasons for that, said two Montour County commissioners on Friday.
Commissioner Ken Holdren, chair, said, to take the grant there are requirements including complete the count of ballots the night of the election.
"Our concerns," Holdren said, "is trying to get people trained and to do everything accurately. So we are sticking with our method of counting the mail-in ballots.
"We are concerned that the restrictions of completing the count the night of the election. We are not convinced we can do that and have an accurate count. And to get sufficient number of people to do it right that night," he said. "So we are going to stick with how we have done things in the last two elections."
Meanwhile, Commissioner Trevor Finn said that as commissioners "we are the fiduciary officers of the county. And as such, we looked at not only what is good for the county, but also what is good for the taxpayer.
"Obviously state and federal funding would be part of that," he continued.
'We don't need something that we are not going to go after," Finn said. "Our elections have always been run very well and continue to be run well. Specifically we have a paper ballot system before others did. We have our counts done normally on Tuesday. We can't pre-canvas the write-in ballots until later on that week."
Simply, the money is not needed, he said.
Act 77 Essentials
Election officials are now having to deal with the ramifications of Act 77 of 2019, which made several changes in Pennsylvania's election code. Those changes included setting aside "funding for the purpose of establishing no-excuse mail-in balloting."
In October 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 into law , which included substantial reforms to make it easier for people to vote.
The new law provides more time for people to register to vote — moving the deadline from 30 days prior to the election to 15 days — and more time for people to submit absentee ballots, moving the deadline from the Friday before the election to Election Day. Holdren was referring to the issue of mail-in ballots and the funding requirement for counting the votes the night of the election.
It also creates a 50-day window of time before the election for voters to vote by mail. Unlike absentee ballots, in which voters must explain why they can’t make it to the polls, the mail-in voting option will be available to anyone for any reason.