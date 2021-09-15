DANVILLE — Montour County Prison Warden Bill Wilt is stepping down at the end of next week.
The county commissioners Tuesday accepted Wilt’s resignation.
Wilt, 53, confirmed on Monday night that Sept. 24 would be his last day of work in the position he has held for about five years.
“No real reason other than after all these years, I’m tired,” he wrote in a message.
Wilt, who previously was a Danville police officer for almost 28 years and worked for a year as a corrections officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg before that, said he didn’t have a new job lined up.
“I’ll see what comes along, but I’m definitely done with law enforcement/corrections,” he wrote. “It’s been a good ride so far, but it’s time to shift gears. I can’t wait to start a new chapter.”
Commissioner Trevor Finn said Wilt improved the prison during his time at the helm. In his resignation letter to the commissioners, Wilt lauded the jail’s “good employees.”
Wilt took over from Acting Warden Jim Hack five years ago. Gerald Cutchall was warden prior to Hack.
The commissioners have been advertising for a new warden.