Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.