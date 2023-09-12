DANVILLE — The Central PA Food Bank works diligently to serve around a half a million people every year in 27 counties, according to Tracy Haas-Ungard, the nonprofit agency's services manager.
Montour County commissioners recognized these efforts Tuesday and officially named Septembers as "hunger action month" in the county.
The food bank is currently operating at the same level it was during the peak of the pandemic. Aside from providing food, the nonprofit works to advocate and educate, Haas-Ungard added.
"Everyone can advocate for this cause," she said. "Send an email or make a phone call to elected officials."
Commissioner Trevor Finn also thanked Greg Molter for his work at the Montour County Food Pantry. "Greg and his staff have been big proponents of making this bigger and better," Finn said.
After the commissioners' meeting Tuesday, Molter said he would be heading out to deliver food to eight house for shut-ins who couldn't make it to distribution.
The two groups, the Central PA Food Bank and the Montour County Food Pantry, work collaboratively to serve residents across the county and region, Chairman Ken Holdren said.
"Our county is lucky to have two great organizations serving our citizens," he said.