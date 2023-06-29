DANVILLE — Scammers are now spoofing residents into believing a call is coming from a local number, Montour County Sheriff Clair Heath said in a warning to local residents.
Earlier this week, a Montour County resident received a phone call from a private number. The caller indicated he wanted to discuss a Lycoming County case, according to Heath.
"Through the brief conversation, the resident did provide his full name and address," the Sheriff said. "The male caller said they would take his name off of the case and the resident shouldn’t be bothered any further."
A few minutes later, the resident received a second call from the number for the Butler County Sheriff's office.
"The caller said he was deputy from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office calling about a warrant for missing jury duty," Heath said. Through that conversation, the resident said that he was going to come down and see the sheriff about it. The male caller said he would call back on a secure line and then hung up."
Heath said the scammer used the first call to get the resident's location, then was able to call from a local number the second time.
Though this incident only included two calls, many times, the caller will pursue even further, according to the sheriff.
"Normally, the caller will attempt to obtain gift cards or financial information to steal money from the resident," he said. "When the resident questions them, they begin using bully tactics."
The Montour County Sheriff encourages all residents to hang up immediately in these situations and contact 911 if they believe they have provided any financial information to callers.