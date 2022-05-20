For the third consecutive week, Montour County continues to see high community levels of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data.
The three other Valley counties are seeing medium levels. All four counties are at the same community level as last week’s reports.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania was up by 29 percent and hospitalizations were up 10 percent in the last week. Deaths remained level, the CDC reports.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 25 are seeing high levels — up 18 from last week — 15 are seeing medium levels and the other 27 have low levels.
Nationally, there were 297 counties with high levels of COVID — more than double last week's total — 483 with medium and 2,444 with low. Across the U.S., nearly 76 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels, while 9.2 percent had high levels. Over the past week, cases are up 22 percent nationally, deaths are down four percent and hospitalizations are up 14 percent.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's early warning dashboard, 16.6 percent of all COVID tests in Pennsylvania were positive last week and the state registered 4,195 more cases this week than last. All four Valley counties have positive test rates than the state level, with Snyder County coming in at 8.2 percent, following by Union County (9.6 percent), Montour County (10.7 percent) and Northumberland County (12.7 percent).