ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Twins Landree and Dakota Fraley travel the United States showing off calves and heifers they raise and care for on the family farm.
The 16-year-old juniors from Warrior Run School District have been going to competition since they were seven years old. Twin County Farms, the family’s farm, is located on 24 acres of farmland at 4010 Muncy Exchange Road in Montour County outside Muncy on the border with Lycoming County.
“I like being in the ring, I like being out there with them and making all the hard work pay off,” said Landree. “Getting them comfortable in the ring and getting what you deserve.”
The siblings, both members of the Bald Eagle 4H Club, started when they were young, following in the footprints of their father Adam. They have been to shows in Wisconsin, Kentucky, New York, Maryland and Ohio. The show rules allow for in-state competition at age 7 and then allow for out-of-state competition at age 8.
Landree mostly handles the calves up to four months old while Dakota handles the heifers between five to 10 months old. They raise six breeds: Jersey, Holstein, Red and White Holstein, Guernsey, Ayrshire and Brown Swiss. They will have 12 animals this coming season.
Their shows are mostly in the fall between September and November. They average two shows a month; each show is a week at a time.
“Warrior Run is good about it,” said their mother Gina Fraley. “They get virtual assignments and work in barns or hotels.”
Their biggest win of last season was at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis., in October. They won Reserve Junior Champion with TikTok, a Brown Swiss calf.
“That’s as big as you can win around here,” said Gina Fraley. “That’s the biggest show in the United States.”
In 2019, they won as junior champion, but the unique thing about their win in October is that it was against other young competitors and adults as well.
Landree said she enjoys the actual competition part of the process while Dakota said he enjoys taking care of the animals and the behind-the-scene part of the process.
“It’s nice to work with the animals,” said Dakota. “It’s cool to have the experience.”
Gina Fraley said she is proud of her children.
“It teaches them a lot of responsibility,” she said. “They go to school, they do their chores, and they have to manage their times. It helps them socially, too. They meet kids from all over the U.S. It broadens their horizons other than just central Pennsylvania.”
Landree also competes as a junior Olympic level 9 gymnast at Dynamats Gymnastics Center in Muncy. She is in the gym 22 hours a week.