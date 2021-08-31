DANVILLE – Visitors to Montour County government buildings will be required to wear a mask beginning Sept. 7.
County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said the protocol will be in effect for the courthouse, administration center, prison and the emergency management agency building.
According to Brandon, visitors who do not have a mask will be provided one. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.
County employees will also be required to wear masks when meeting with the public.
Hand-sanitizing stations will be placed in the vestibules at the courthouse and administration center for visitors to the buildings.
“With an uptick in COVID cases in Montour County, commissioners felt it prudent to re-establish safety protocols,” said Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren.