DANVILLE — Montour County employees will receive a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022.
The county salary board, made up of the three commissioners and the county treasurer, approved those and other increases on Tuesday morning. That board meeting followed the commissioners meeting, at which the commissioners adopted a $9.5 million budget for 2022 that includes a temporary debt tax to help pay off a $4 million loan.
The salary board increases included 2 percent raises for prison and Probation employees, based on their collective bargaining agreements, for this year, 2022 and 2023, with an additional 1 percent in 2022 to equal the 3 percent raises other employees will receive. Children and Youth Services workers received no increase for this year, 2 percent each year in 2022 and 2023, under their collective bargaining agreement, with the additional 1 percent for 2022.
The salary board also approved an additional $1 per hour for the prison records officer; $250-per-week prison on-call pay, retroactive to Nov. 8, to be shared between Lt. Todd Leffler and Warden Sam Kranzel; awarded a temporary 5 percent increase in pay to Leffler for the period of Sept. 27 to Nov. 8, when the prison had no warden; Probation on-call pay of $250-per-week for this year, $270-per-week for 2022 and $290-per-week; $2,500 to the Probation Tactical/Criminal Justice Information System (TAC/CJIS) officer, and $500 to the Probation employee who performs 75 percent or more of pre-sentencing investigations.
The board also approved longevity bonuses of $1,000 to Stephanie Savidge and Amanda Schultz for 10 years of service; $1,250 to Todd Bender, Tammy Derr and Michelle Hunsinger, for 15 years of service; and $1,250 to Tom Starr and Tara Zeidler, for 20 years of service.
Tax hike temporary
The commissioners, in their meeting earlier, gave final approval to the budget that reflects a 3.65 percent increase in spending over 2021.
The county property tax will remain at 4 mills, but the commissioners also enacted a temporary debt tax of .26652 mills, a tax increase of $30.52 for a residential property assessed at $114,500, the median assessed value for those properties in the county, according to information provided by Chief Clerk Holly Brandon.
One mill is equal to $1 in property tax levied for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said earlier this month that the debt tax revenue and sale of the former county home property and 22.7 acres of county land adjacent to Hopewell Park will pay off the $4 million loan within 10 years. The county used the loan to purchase the former Danville Elementary School on East Front Street in Danville and to renovate it for use as the county administration building, as well as for renovations to the courthouse and county jail.
The commissioners also:
Approved participation in a statewide opioid settlement agreement the state Office of Attorney General negotiated with opioid distributors. Counties will share money from the settlement. Holdren said officials don't yet know how much the county will receive.
Accepted $19,931 grant from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
Approved a $7,961 quote from Akita Security, Northumberland, to update access control for four courthouse doors, and a $7,372 quote from Akita to install additional outdoor cameras at the courthouse.
Accepted a $14,693 safety grant from the Pennsylvania Counties Workers' Compensation Trust (PComp) for a prison intercom system and a $2,747 PComp safety grant to purchase 200 COVID rapid antigen tests for county employees. The total cost is $3,000. The county will pay the difference.
Reappointed Thomas Benfer, Renee Goocey and Richard Jones to four-year terms on the county planning commission and extended the terms of Walt Rupert, Frank Dombroski, Jeffery Foster, Rodney Bird and Wayne Hildebrand.
Appointed Kristin Mikita to the Montour Area Recreation Commission.
Approved Mike McCaffery as a temporary county prison cook at $25 per hour to cook and train staff while cook Penny Diehl is on family leave for six weeks.