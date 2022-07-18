DANVILLE — Montour County’s National Night Out is set for Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Washies Playground in Danville.
National Night Out in Montour County is held in conjunction with the National Night Out events held annually on the first Tuesday of August.
“During this event, we provide hot dogs, chips and beverages free of charge,” Montour County Sheriff Clair Heath said in an issued news release. “Numerous civic and government organizations participate to meet with and interact with our citizens.”
National Night Out has been held in Montour County since 2006, when Danville Area High School hosted the event. Local law enforcement sponsors National Night Out each year. Those agencies include Danville Borough Police, Mahoning Township Police, Montour County Sheriff’s Office, Montour County District Attorney’s Office, Montour County Probation/Parole Office and Riverside Police Department.
The local fire departments that attend and provide equipment displays and demonstrations are Washington (Washies), Friendship, Continental, Goodwill, East End, Valley, Liberty and Washingtonville.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Milton barracks, has several special units participating in this year’s event.
“All citizens are invited to come out and meet with your area’s first responders and community organizations,” Heath said.