DANVILLE — Montour County residents’ responses to the U.S. Census are 15 percent lower than in 2010, according to Census Bureau figures.
That places Montour among just five counties in Pennsylvania where census self-response rates are at least 10 percent lower than a decade ago. The others are Cameron, Jefferson, Philadelphia and Tioga counties, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Montour County’s self-response rate to the census, as of Friday, was 58.6 percent. In 2010, 73.9 percent responded on their own.
The self-response rate does not represent the total percentage of the population that was counted in past census data collections.
Rather, it shows the percentage of households that mailed back their census forms on their own, not those counted in the nonresponse followup efforts, where there is a greater risk that some people will be missed or counted incorrectly.
“I’ve been reporting on the response rate at every monthly meeting, encouraging everybody to respond,” Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said.
Holdren is worried the census will show a lower population than what it actually is, meaning the county could receive less funding and less representation when legislative districts are reconfigured.
“It’s critical as far getting funding for Montour County for the next 10 years,” he said.
“We’ve done everything we can to get people to respond.”
He also is concerned about how much time door-to-door census takers will have to collect data.
“I’ve heard conflicting messages,” Holdren said. “I’m very concerned about that.”
The Census Bureau reported the “nonresponse followup” will take place until Sept. 30 after shortening the timeframe by four weeks on Aug. 3. “During this time you can still fill out the form on your own so a census taker won’t need to knock on your door to count you in person,” according to the bureau.
While Montour County is among just five counties in the state that are at least 10 percent lower in self-responses than 10 years ago, it is not among the five counties with the lowest response rates in Pennsylvania this year. Those counties are Forest (25.9 percent), Sullivan (30.6 percent), Pike (38.4 percent), Cameron (41.9 percent) and Wayne (45.7 percent), according to the Census Bureau. Those with the highest response rates include Bucks (75.3 percent), Lancaster (74.7 percent), Chester (74.6 percent), Montgomery (74.0 percent) and Cumberland (73.5 percent).
As of July 31, Pennsylvania ranks 17th in the nation for its current 2020 Census response rate (66 percent).
According to the bureau, about 5,460 Montour County households filled out the census form on their own. That means about 3,860 homes need to be visited by a census taker to count each person, or determine if housing units are vacant.
The self-response rates among other area counties for 2020 and 2010, respectively, are: Columbia County, 62.7 percent and 68.2 percent; Northumberland County, 62.8 percent and 66.7 percent; Snyder County, 71.4 percent and 72.2 percent; Union County, 69.2 percent and 71.5 percent.
The Pennsylvania self-response rate was 66 percent as of Friday and 70.2 percent in the 2010 census.