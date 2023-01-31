DANVILLE — Montour County District Attorney Angela L. Mattis said Tuesday she will seek reelection to a third four-year term in office.
“I have had the tremendous honor of serving my community as district attorney for the past seven years and I would cherish the opportunity to continue fighting the good fight for justice,” said Mattis, 39, a Republican and Danville native.
Over the course of her tenure in office, Mattis has investigated and prosecuted hundreds of cases including a wide range of criminal offenses, from retail thefts and DUIs to sexual assaults and homicides.
“Working with such a dedicated group of law enforcement to keep our streets safe and protect our most vulnerable citizens has been the highlight of my career,” Mattis said.
Describing her prosecutorial style as firm but fair, Mattis said that her goal each day is to live up to the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association's motto of, "do the right thing, for the right reasons."
Mattis said she prides herself on running the DA’s office efficiently and with fiscal responsibility.
Since taking office in 2016, Mattis has given multiple seminars on Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws and spoken at public meetings on the impact of opioid abuse on the local community.
“Engaging with citizens and sharing information is a vital part of the job and something that I really enjoy,” she said.
Mattis is a 2002 graduate of Danville Area High School and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in 2005. She completed a master’s in business administration from the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University in 2008 and graduated from Seton Hall Law School in 2010.
For more than 20 years, Mattis has volunteered as a counselor at Camp Spifida, a weeklong overnight camp for children with spina bifida held at Camp Victory in Millville.