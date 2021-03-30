Montour and Northumberland counties, despite seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases last week than the preceding week, both had a substantial level of community growth for the second week in a row according to the state’s early warning dashboard.
From Friday, March 26, data, 35 counties were in the substantial level of community transmission, the highest level of transmission. There are three levels of transmission: low, moderate and substantial. For the week ending March 26, there were six counties in the low level of transmission and 26 counties in the moderate level of transmission.
Snyder and Union counties both saw more new cases last week, but they remained in the moderate level of community transmission.
To be designated as having a moderate level of community transmission, counties had to reduce new cases to fewer than 100 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period and have a positive test rate of less than 10 percent. The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Last week, the statewide level of transmission was 139.1 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 114.3. Montour County’s level of transmission last week was down slightly to 109.7 cases, with Northumberland at 113.4, down from 122.4 Snyder County’s level of transmission went from 66.9 to 74.3 and Union County’s from 84.6 to 91.3.
The positive test rate went up in Montour and Snyder counties, dropped in Northumberland and remained level in Union.