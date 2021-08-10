DANVILLE — A proposed ordinance to regulate commercial and residential solar panels still is undergoing changes.
The Montour County commissioners, who had planned to adopt the amended ordinance on Tuesday, tabled the vote while the county planning commission committees consider proposed language changes suggested at a July 22 public hearing. Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the commissioners would await feedback from the planning commission and subcommittee, which developed the ordinance.
The commissioners proposed the amended ordinance due to a company's proposal to install a solar panel farm on 1,000 acres in Anthony and Derry townships in Montour County and Madison Township in neighboring Columbia County. Talen Energy, owner of the Montour Steam Electric Station near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group plan to develop the solar field. They estimate the Montour Solar One project will generate about 130 construction jobs over the 12 months of construction.
Several residents objected at the hearing, saying the solar farm would impede their view or harm the environment. Others defended the solar panel development.
Holdren has said the county must allow their installation based on state and local law.