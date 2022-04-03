In the early 1970s, as word spread about PP&L building a powerplant in Montour County and a subsequent lake area to be used as a backup coolant for the plant, local landowner Richard Hess developed an idea to capitalize on the news.
“Our farm joins the preserve land where the pavilions are now. I had the idea of putting in a campground, because I understood that PPL wasn’t going to put a campground in and I figured that they’ll have the lake there for boating and fishing and trails to hike,” he said, taking a few days of vacation from his job with Sylvania, developing what would be the earliest electronic components for automobiles, to attend a conference at Penn State University on starting a campground.
“They introduced a man who worked for PPL if you had any electrical questions. I talked to him during the first break, and he told me that he was responsible for this particular piece of property around the lake,” Hess said. “He wanted to find someone in the area to work as a contractor, so I started mowing grass for him, took care of tables when they were delivered and worked for him about a year as the lake was finished up.”
Soon after, Hess was hired as the property’s full-time Land Management Specialist, holding the position from 1972 through his retirement in 1995 and overseeing the first 23 years of the preserve’s development and growth.
Flood of 1972
His first major challenge came immediately — as the historic flooding of Hurricane Agnes took its toll on the newly formed lake infrastructure.
“It was interesting because here was no plan developed on what to do if we did have a flood because the lake was brand new,” he said. “There is an emergency overflow on the east side of the lake where the Sunset Overlook stone wall is, and they dug a deep concrete wall there.”
The reservoir held back a lot of water that would have originally gone directly into the middle branch of the Chillisquaque Creek and eventually flowed into the town of Washingtonville.
“At first, the water started to subside a little bit, and the people in Washingtonville thought they were done, but we all didn’t realize at the time that the water was building more and more in the reservoir, it went over the emergency overflow and washed out a gulley more than six feet high – I know I remember that as I was later netting fish that were left behind in pools,” Hess said. “Residents of Washingtonville at first were very angry because they thought the company opened valves and let water out (of the lake), but they didn’t realize we were doing all we could to hold the water back.”
The incident led to better planning for future flood events.
“PPL stationed someone from the plant to make sure the dam was stable. They had a system set up to warn the people downstream – I think a fire company had a siren system,” Hess said. “Also, if a large amount of water was projected, the company would open valves prior to the storms to lower the level of the lake for more storage capacity. Of course, that caused more work for us, netting fish and repairing erosion. We wound up with some new species of fish in the creek that weren’t there before. It was all part of that first flood, which wound up being the worst one.”
Wildlife rehab
Early in the life of the Montour Preserve, the maintenance area was located on an adjacent farm, and in a large chicken coop of that farm was Hess’ shop and a rehab room where they would help various birds – like hawks – rehab their flying strength before release back into the wild.
“There was this red-tail hawk that was in a cage like a large dog crate, and we had to move it over to the fly room. I had a winter coat on and a pair of gloves and I thought I would be fine,” remembered Hess. “I reached in for the hawk, but of course when you reach out, the jacket pulls away from your wrist and that is where this hawk latched on.
“It felt like a nail going down into the bone. I had another guy there and he tried to pull it out, but hawks use them (their talons) for killing. We had the idea to take it to the fly room and it released to face me. I was off to the doctor for a tetanus shot.”
Maple sugaring
The first program offered at the Montour Preserve shortly after it opened was on maple sugaring – a precursor to the popular program that continues today.
“We tapped just a few trees and had one class that first year. We boiled it down in an old butcher kettle outside the maintenance area and finished the sap on a Coleman stove in the kitchen,” he said. “By the time we got to our second year, we had built a little structure in the sugarbush area. When we put the pavilion down there, we were able to get involved with school districts.”
As it was with all programs and activities at the preserve, safety and liability mindfulness was high on Hess’ lists of responsibilities.
“When we had sugaring programs, I would hire a professional tree trimming program and basically write them a blank check to go down the trail through the sugarbush and take down any loose branches or anything else that may hurt someone if there was a high wind or other incident,” he said.
Evolution of the lake
Soon after Hess took on the full-time role with the Montour Preserve, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was involved in stocking the lake.
“When the lake was first dug out, they didn’t leave any structure on the bottom that fish could use for cover,” said Hess. “So we got involved with Scout troops and other groups to develop structures out of old tires and Christmas trees. We mapped out where these were placed in the lake.”
Hess’ role at the preserve soon had the fish and boat commission knocking at his door for another responsibility.
“With me being there all the time, they wanted to have me work as a deputy for them overseeing things at the lake, going almost immediately through training programs that helped improve things from a safety standpoint,” he said.
“When it came to people fishing on the ice, we would never tell people it was safe. Signs told people they would go onto the ice at their own risk,” Hess said. “We did have several drownings at the lake. The first one I was involved with, the ice went from six inches to one inch in one step and the guy was by himself and he drowned.”
The lake was not only a drawing card for people, but for new species of wildlife.
“Fifty different species of waterfowl came in early on that hadn’t been there before, and that attracted a lot of people to check out the waterfowl and shore bird species,” he said. “The lake also provided an important fishing component that hadn’t been available before in the area.”
Reflecting on responsibilities
Among the many components of his job, Hess admitted that being involved with the development around the lake from the first day was one his most memorable contributions.
“Building the visitor center and renovating the farmhouse into offices that were closer to the lake and visitor center – I was able to get in to this great opportunity early on,” he said. “The state had an award for recreation areas that looked at cleanliness, safety and other factors. I really wanted to win that award, and we did. It still can be seen at the visitor center on the wall.”
It required lots of work and attention to detail, he added.
“Our goal from the first day was to keep the facility in such a condition that no matter who comes – even if it was the president of the United States – we would be proud of that facility as we showed them around,” he said. “I had to anticipate any sort of potential emergency and write down step-by-step instructions on how to respond to things like if there was an accident between two vehicles at the preserve or if there was a missing child.”
Hess was also involved in new innovations for the preserve, including a unique toilet system.
“Initially we had Job Johnnies, but we then went around to different state parks and looked at different toilets to design one for the preserve that put in all the good features of the ones we researched,” he said. “We wound up winning an award for the design. I went out to Kansas City to get the award.”
Preserve’s impact
The foresight of leadership within PP&L in the 1970s went a long way to creating what is at the preserve today, Hess said.
“PP&L could have easily early on put a fence and no trespassing signs around the lake, but instead they wanted to be a good neighbor (to the community),” he said. “They spent a lot of money and time to turn the preserve into something special early on. Most people don’t realize how much work it takes to keep things clean and keep things safe at a place like this.”