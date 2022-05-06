DANVILLE — Montour Solar One temporarily withdrew its application for a conditional use permit to construct a solar farm in Anthony Township.
In a surprise announcement as the hearing on its conditional use application resumed in the early afternoon Friday, company attorney Michael Klein told the Montour County commissioners, who were conducting the hearing, that the company was "withdrawing its application without prejudice, at this time."
Jennifer Ritchey, director of business development for Pattern Energy, which partnered with Talen Energy for the project, read a statement to the commissioners. Talen spokeswoman Taryne Williams later issued a copy of the statement that read, in part:
"The Montour Solar One team of Pattern Energy and Talen Energy has decided to withdraw our conditional use permit (CUP) application before the Montour County Commission. We plan to resubmit as soon as possible after completing additional due diligence and updates to our application, which will better define the parameters and details of the project."
The application is related only to the part of the proposed project that would lie in Anthony Township, which is the only part covered by the county planning commission.
The commissioners heard testimony during four sessions in April and on Thursday and Friday morning, before the announcement.
The hearing was being conducted based on the objection of Steven and Renee Goocey, of 104 Preserve Road, Anthony Township, and their neighbors who were concerned the project would impede their view, take up valuable farmland and harm the environment and wildlife.
Montour Solar One wants to build a nearly 700-acre solar farm in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships — approximately half of those acres in Anthony Township — though under questioning from the Goocey's attorney, William Cluck, of Harrisburg, Ian Evans of Montour Solar One and Pattern, could not say exactly how many acres were in the project in Anthony Township.
Evans, during lengthy questioning on Thursday and Friday, admitted errors in the company's conditional use application were corrected, many after Steven Goocey brought them to the company's attention.
"I was a bit surprised," Goocey said after the announcement.
He said he wasn't anticipating the company would withdraw the application. He wanted to ensure the company following the provisions of the county ordinance to protect his family farm and property.
Both Klein and Cluck declined comment after the announcement.
A main objection of the Gooceys was that because their home across from the project site is at a higher elevation than most, the company could not provide vegetation buffer high enough to block the view of the field of solar panels.
Montour Solar One, noting it has been engaged with Montour County for more than two years to answer questions and attend community meetings to discuss the proposed solar project, said it is looking forward to continuing that engagement with the community.
"We are committed to the sustainable development and responsible operation of the facility," the statement continued. "Montour Solar One will bring $1 million in community benefits over the project’s operating life. It will also bring an economic boost to the area and create up to 125 to 175 construction jobs."